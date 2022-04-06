3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,200,000

Extraordinary offering in Country Club Estates on private 0.63 acre lot. Meticulously maintained stone home with slate roof with gorgeous patio and outdoor fireplace. Main level primary suite with 2 walk-in closets, laundry and luxurious bath. Kitchen with cork floor, quartz countertops, subzero fridge and lots of natural light. Upper level loft! Tons of quality built-ins throughout home. Slate, stone, wood and limestone tile floors. Additional 600 sqft (above double carport) guest quarters with 4th BR/BA/kitchenette and office. Gotta see this one! Showings start Friday 4/1.