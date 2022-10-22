Beautiful one-level home with open floorplan. Kitchen with black appliances, open to living room and dining space. Vaulted ceilings in living room and master. Move-in ready!
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Jamaican restaurant is already drawing crowds just a week after opening.
Murphy's 2010, billed as the oldest continuously operating restaurant in Winston-Salem, makes needed adjustments to get through lean times.
Two teenagers are dead and some residents of a nearby apartment complex were wondering about their safety on Monday, as police investigated a …
Woman shot, killed when downstairs neighbor fires a gun into his ceiling, Forsyth authorities say. 20-year-old charged with murder.
A shooting in a Clemmons apartment building left one woman dead. The man who fired the gun was in a domestic dispute downstairs from the victim, investigators say.
A Winston-Salem startup — Storage Scholars LLC — successfully persuaded billionaire investor Mark Cuban to provide $250,000 in funding in retu…
A man shot in a Winston-Salem club early Saturday was previously convicted in a fatal shooting outside a different club.
On Sept. 20, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced that it will move its headquarters from its founding home in Greensboro to Charlotte.
A handful of North Carolina law enforcement agencies have begun shifting to electric or hybrid vehicles.
On a morning when temperatures fell below freezing, deputies in Davidson County found a child locked in a dog kennel.
Local natives Katelyn and Derek Drye of The Dryes to enter Battle Rounds on ‘The Voice’