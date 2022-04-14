 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,575

Beautiful 3 bed/ 2.5 bath townhome in desirable Wyngate Village. Hardwoods in LR and Dr, large island and built-in desk in kitchen, and back patio. Upstairs features 3 spacious bedrooms, the primary bedroom has an en suite and the secondary bedrooms have a jack and jill bath. Agents NOTE: Showings are not scheduled in ShowingTime, please see agent remarks!!! Pets Accepted (Up to 3) with approval and payment of applicable fees. $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet, $25 mo/rent and pet screening fee per pet prior to move-in. Breed restrictions apply. All Applications must be submitted online, Upload D.L. with picture, pay stubs or bank statements $75 app fee/adult, a $150 admin fee due at move-in. Tenants responsible for utilities, yard care, and renters insurance. $15/month HVAC Filter fee due with rent. Reduced Security Deposit Option Available at www.SayRhino.com.

