3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,600

Great 2 story home in quiet community of Salem Springs convenient to surrounding areas. Open floor plan with Large eat in kitchen that opens to the family room, great for entertaining. The large backyard lends itself to summertime fun and great family gatherings. Agents NOTE: Showings are not scheduled in ShowingTime, please see agent remarks!!! Pets Accepted (Up to 3) with approval and payment of applicable fees. $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet, $25 mo/rent and pet screening fee per pet prior to move-in. Breed restrictions apply. All Applications must be submitted online, Upload D.L. with picture, pay stubs or bank statements $75 app fee/adult, a $150 admin fee due at move-in. Tenants responsible for utilities, yard care, and renters insurance. $15/month HVAC Filter fee due with rent. Reduced Security Deposit Option Available at www.SayRhino.com.