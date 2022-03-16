3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,699,000

Showings March 16th at noon through March 20th. Lovingly cared for and maintained for the last 46 years. Enter the elegant (30x8) foyer with floor to ceiling windows and double doors that leads you to the spacious living room, bedroom wing, kitchen, dining room, and pine paneled study with wet bar. The glass enclosed sunroom overlooks the sprawling manicured lawn with a lovely pool and bath house for guests. 2 car detached garage and circle drive give you lots of parking. Find extra storage in the basement closets, hidden closets in foyer, and the walk up attic outfitted with many drawers and compartments.