Showings March 16th at noon through March 20th. Lovingly cared for and maintained for the last 46 years. Enter the elegant (30x8) foyer with floor to ceiling windows and double doors that leads you to the spacious living room, bedroom wing, kitchen, dining room, and pine paneled study with wet bar. The glass enclosed sunroom overlooks the sprawling manicured lawn with a lovely pool and bath house for guests. 2 car detached garage and circle drive give you lots of parking. Find extra storage in the basement closets, hidden closets in foyer, and the walk up attic outfitted with many drawers and compartments.
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,699,000
Kimberly Durham was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry south on Old Salisbury Road when she ran off the road and her vehicle hit a tree, police said in a news release. Officers responded about 2:30 a.m. to the wreck in the 2900 block of Old Salisbury Road. Durham was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.