3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,750

Great location! This One level split bedroom home features an open floor plan. The Kitchen has a lot of space and cabinets along with stainless steel appliances! The living room is open and airy featuring vaulted ceilings. Garden tub with separate shower in primary bathroom. HOA includes neighborhood pool and tennis courts! Schedule your appointment today! Agents NOTE: Showings are not scheduled in ShowingTime, please see agent remarks!!! Pets Accepted (Up to 3) with approval and payment of applicable fees. $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet, $25 mo/rent and pet screening fee per pet prior to move-in. Breed restrictions apply. All Applications must be submitted online, Upload D.L. with picture, pay stubs or bank statements $75 app fee/adult, a $150 admin fee due at move-in. Tenants responsible for utilities, yard care, and renters insurance. $15/month HVAC Filter fee due with rent. Reduced Security Deposit Option Available at www.SayRhino.com.