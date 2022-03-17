3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,755

This beautiful 3 bed/2 bath, ranch will welcome you home with its split bedroom open floor plan. The well appointed kitchen opens to the large family room which gives you lots of space for entertaining and enjoying family time. The large owners suite has vaulted ceilings with a well appointed en suite and large walk in closet. Enjoy those warm summer evenings on your patio in this quiet neighborhood. Agents NOTE: Showings are not scheduled in ShowingTime, see agent remarks Pets Accepted (Up to 3) with approval and payment of applicable fees. $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet, $25 mo/rent and pet screening fee per pet prior to move-in. Breed restrictions apply. All Applications completed online, Upload DL with picture, pay stubs or bank statements $75 app fee/adult, a $150 admin fee due at move-in. Tenants responsible for utilities, yard care, and renters insurance. $15/month HVAC Filter fee due with rent. Reduced Security Deposit Option Available at www.SayRhino.com.