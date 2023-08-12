Gorgeous NEW Construction home available NOW!! With 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths the high end finishes in this new home are simply stunning. This smart home features a touchscreen control hub, with doorbell camera, smart locks, programable thermostat and so much more! The beautiful neighborhood offers sidewalks, a nearby park and is located just 8 miles from Forsyth Hospital making it a perfect fit for medical professionals who need to be within 15 minutes of the hospitals. Small Pets are allowed with applicable pet fees.
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,895
