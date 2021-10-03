3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $119,900

Some updates are completed; some were started but not finished. 2" blinds throughout. No carpet. Full basement is heated and cooled with plenty of room for expansion. Newer roof and gutters. Water heater is 2 years old. Sunroom is not included in SF. Almost a half acre with a fenced in backyard. Refrigerator, washer and dryer in basement convey. All kitchen appliances convey. Owner has never lived in the home. Being sold AS IS.