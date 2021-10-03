 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $119,900

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $119,900

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $119,900

Some updates are completed; some were started but not finished. 2" blinds throughout. No carpet! Full basement is heated and cooled with plenty of room for expansion. Newer roof and gutters. Water heater is approximately 2 years old. Oil furnace is 3 years old. Sunroom/enclosed porch is not included in SF. Almost a half acre with a fenced in backyard! Refrigerator, washer and dryer in basement convey. All kitchen appliances convey. Owner has never lived in the home. Being sold "AS IS".

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?
Lifestyles

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?

Q: One of your readers commented that taking MSM helped her hair growth. I bought the supplement and found, to my great surprise, that after six days of use (1 gram three times daily) my sense of smell returned. I have made no other change in my supplements, and I take no medication.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News