3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $119,900

Some updates are completed; some were started but not finished. 2" blinds throughout. No carpet! Full basement is heated and cooled with plenty of room for expansion. Newer roof and gutters. Water heater is approximately 2 years old. Oil furnace is 3 years old. Sunroom/enclosed porch is not included in SF. Almost a half acre with a fenced in backyard! Refrigerator, washer and dryer in basement convey. All kitchen appliances convey. Owner has never lived in the home. Being sold "AS IS".