3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $129,900

Renovated 3/2 home with fenced yard and large front porch Convenient location near shopping and easy roadway on/off accessibility Near bus lines and comes with Home Warranty * new roof, gutters and attic insulation to be completed by 11/06/2021 Owner is NC licensed real estate agent

