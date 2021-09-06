 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $129,900

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $129,900

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $129,900

What an opportunity! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is tucked back into a quiet area so close to everything! With recent updates to the HVAC and roof, you shouldn't have any concerns moving right in and making this house your home. This quaint home has a large kitchen, generous sized backyard, and abundant natural light and is ideal for either owner occupancy or ready to be snatched up by an investor. The pictures don't do this home justice! This house has everything you need and is just waiting for a new owner to unlock its full potential.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News