3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $129,900

What an opportunity! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is tucked back into a quiet area so close to everything! With recent updates to the HVAC and roof, you shouldn't have any concerns moving right in and making this house your home. This quaint home has a large kitchen, generous sized backyard, and abundant natural light and is ideal for either owner occupancy or ready to be snatched up by an investor. The pictures don't do this home justice! This house has everything you need and is just waiting for a new owner to unlock its full potential.