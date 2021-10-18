 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $130,000

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $130,000

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $130,000

So Much potential in this adorable one story home! Great location! Close to shopping, dining, interstates and the greenway. One level living! Freshly painted, new flooring in kitchen and dining room. Come make this your own or renovate for an investment. Sold as Is

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News