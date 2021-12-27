3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $140,000

How would you like to start 2022 with an awesome new home? This beautiful home has been NEWLY RENOVATED & is MOVE-IN ready! It's an AMAZING OPPORTUNITY for investors, rentals, or home buyers! This property has NEW ROOF & GUTTERS!! The basement has also been LEAKPROOFED with a brand-new pump. New 100% waterproof LUXURY vinyl flooring. BRAND-NEW KITCHEN with Quartzite countertops, new cabinets including 2 pantries, glass top stove, french door refrigerator with ice maker. BATHROOM is also NEW! The property also has a gravel driveway. This property is currently VACANT. Close to malls, schools, parks, colleges, and downtown! What are you waiting for? Schedule your showing NOW! See agent remarks.