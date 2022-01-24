3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $155,000

Welcome to this adorable townhome located in desirable Crosswind Townhomes. Open floor plan with the dining & living room connected. Upstairs laundry room near the master bedroom & large walk-in closet. Total 3 BR & 3 full baths, but downstairs BR has potential for home office. This charming community is conveniently located to hospitals, shopping & entertainment. Freshly painted & a new microwave. Highest & Best Offers Due by 6 PM Friday the 21st. Thank you.