3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $159,000

This cozy home is conveniently placed as the last house on Sellwood road, in a well-established neighborhood. The kitchen boasts granite countertops as well as a pass-through bar looking into the dining room. The primary bedroom has an en suite bathroom. This home also features an oversized garage that’s currently being used as a workshop. You’ll love the way this home sits on .36 acres with a large front yard as well as a backyard that’s backed by trees. Call now to schedule a private tour!