3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $160,000

Here is your "diamond in the rough" with 3.34 acres in the Clemmons/Stratford Rd area. This cottage type house has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, alot of wood flooring and a sunroom that is not included in the square footage. There is also an unfinished basement. The house needs alot of updating but has so much potential. There are restricted showing times because it is tenant occupied. See Agent Only