3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $164,900

Sought after one level living, convenient to shopping, restaurants, etc. and walking distance to Historic Bethabara Park. Features include a split bedroom design, vaulted ceiling and gas log fireplace in the Great Room, trey ceiling in the Primary Bedroom with walk-in closet with built in safe. Third bedroom has glass French doors and can be used as a flex space. Kitchen has stainless appliances and solid surface counters. Fresh paint, a fenced yard and a two car garage leading into the laundry room complete this property’s features. Book your appointments now.

