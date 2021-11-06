 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $169,900

A beautiful and affordable home in desirable downtown Winston Salem. Hurry up while you can still choose your wall colors, flooring styles, even your light fixtures and kitchen countertops - buy before decisions are made by the Builder. Super convenient location just off Salem Parkway and within walking distance of WSSU. Don't miss your chance to get brand new home w/ your finishing touches. Feel free to walk around the exterior. Interior tours will start on November 1. Price will include all new energy efficient appliances and HVAC system, plus low flow stylish water fixtures, LED lighting, and much more.

