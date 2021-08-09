3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $174,500

A YARD TOO BIG TO FIT IN ONE PICTURE, and a house that’s filled with updates galore! OPEN, MODERN floor plan with large den, kitchen, and dining area. Granite, Kitchen Island, neutral paint/flooring, cabinets, SS appliances and a Carrier 15-ton HVAC are ALL FROM 2020! THE HALF-ACRE BACKYARD is flat, private and NEWLY FENCED. Just sit back and watch your dog go crazy with joy while your throwing arm gets a workout! Extra parking, and a carport that could be easily converted into a screened-porch. Additional storage building, beautiful landscaping and a quiet dead-end street round things out. SHOWINGS START ON FRIDAY. OPEN HOUSE 2-4 this SUNDAY, 08/08! See you there!