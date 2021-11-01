3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $174,900

***Offer Deadline - Please submit all offers by Monday, Nov 1st at 8pm*** You better hurry, this one is sure to go fast! This adorable townhome has a lot of nice features, to the primary bedroom being on the main, sitting by your cozy fireplace as the temps are starting to drop, oh need extra space? With 2 more bedrooms upstairs and a loft or 2nd den/playroom is also a great feature to have! Patio off the back, convenient location to Hwys and amenities right off Styers Ferrry! Schedule your appointment today!