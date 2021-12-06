 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $175,000

Welcome home! This lovely 3 bedroom home has so much to offer. The primary bedroom has a walk in closet. The primary bath has a separate tub and shower. Enjoy the winter nights by the gas log equipped fireplace in this spacious living room with vaulted ceiling. This wonderful home is at the end of a cul de sac with a fully fenced back yard. Home has a newly installed HVAC system from November 2021! Seller is offering a $3000 flooring allowance with acceptable offer. Don't let this one pass you by. Make your appointment to see today!

