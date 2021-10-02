This immaculate 2-story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths is located conveniently to Winston-Salem, Kernersville, and High Point with easy access to U.S. Hwy. 52/I-285. The home is nestled away at the end of cul-de-sac street with a welcoming covered front porch and a private back yard. The lovely living room with gas log fireplace invites you to relax. The bright breakfast room leads to the nicely-landscaped patio, and the cozy kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and desirable work space. Upstairs one finds the primary bedroom and two other bedrooms. The spacious primary bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, an en-suite bath, and a walk-in closet. The second and third bedrooms are roomy and conveniently located to the hall bath. Other attractive features of this home include luxury vinyl plank flooring on the main level, laminate flooring in primary bedroom, half-bath on main level, & ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Salem Springs offers a community pond surrounded by a trail too.
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $180,000
