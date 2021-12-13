3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $185,000

Lovely single story brick ranch home with two car garage conveniently located to downtown Winston and all amenities. This home has a nice covered front porch big enough for rocking chairs and a swing. Inside you will find a large open foyer area, hardwood floors throughout most of the home and 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms with lots of space. Enjoy the cheery eat in kitchen that is open to dining room and also leads to a separate laundry room / mudroom. The large primary bedroom has extra space that can be used for sitting area or office. Storage building out back.