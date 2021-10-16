 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $185,000

Perfect, move in ready home with the owner's suite on the main level. Living area with open concept to kitchen/dining. The 2nd level has two large bedrooms and full bath plus a 19 x 12 bonus space. Easy maintenance LVP flooring throughout. Lots of natural light flows through the home. Great closet space! Cul de sac location! Hurry, won't last!!

