3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $189,000

Enjoy a semi-private corner lot with an adjacent creek in Winding Ridge. This home provides the advantages of living in a cul-de-sac, but with more privacy, as the roadway makes a u turn at the property. Enjoy a wood burning fire place on the private side of the home. Make the main level bedroom an office if that is what you require, as it is perfectly suited for the task with a double doorway and its own full bathroom. Laundry is located near the kitchen so you can multitask cooking and laundry. The deck overlooks a narrow winding roadway which sees little traffic. If you like walking the neighborhood, Winding Ridge offers several common areas with benches to take a break and enjoy the outdoors. Book your tour today!