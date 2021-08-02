 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $189,900

Desirable end unit townhouse in Fox Ridge community! Main level primary bedroom with vaulted ceiling off of spacious open concept living and dining area with 9-foot ceilings, gas fireplace and oversized windows. Upstairs boasts two additional bedrooms with generous closets, a flex space loft perfect for entertainment or office use and a large walk-in storage room that is great for organizing! One car garage with large driveway that will accommodate multiple vehicles. Private patio in back. Close to I-40, Hwy 421, hospitals, restaurants, wineries and shopping. Homeowner's Association takes care of external maintenance and landscaping for carefree living. Greenway a mile away. This well-maintained unit is a true gem! ALL OFFERS DUE TO LISTING AGENTS BY 9:30AM MONDAY AUGUST 2, 2021

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawsuit: Wilkes doctor threatened to release secret recordings if nurse didn't have sex with him
Crime

Lawsuit: Wilkes doctor threatened to release secret recordings if nurse didn't have sex with him

A prominent Wilkes County doctor is accused of trying to blackmail a nurse into having sex with him. According to a federal lawsuit, Dr. Jon Wesley Thompson told the nurse he had potentially damaging audio and video recordings of her that he would release if she did not agree to have sex with him for one hour, twice a month, for a year. The woman is seeking more than $525,000 in damages. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News