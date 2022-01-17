 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $193,000

Beautifully remodeled home with lots to offer! 3 bed 1 bath completely redone just like new. Exterior counts with new roof, siding, HVAC, and windows. Updated plumbing, and electrical. New kitchen cabinets, fresh paint, and flooring throughout, upgraded bathroom, and new water heater. Truly a great opportunity, don't miss out!

