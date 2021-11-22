3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $194,900

**HIGHEST & BEST by Sunday 11/21/2021 at 6:30PM** LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Gorgeous one level townhome in quiet, well established community. Rare opportunity for an end unit with a garage! This beautiful home has been updated with hardwood floors, recent paint, and extended patio space with private fencing. Open concept with glorious vaulted ceilings and 3 spacious bedrooms! Make this townhome a MUST SEE! Agent related to seller.