3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $199,900

*Best & Final Offers due Sunday 3/20 @ noon* Don't miss this adorable brick ranch located in popular Salem Woods! New owners will enjoy the convenient location near shops and restaurants, while also having easy access to highways taking you anywhere you need to be in the Triad! Features include: Gorgeous hardwood floors; Fresh paint; Fenced back yard; Spacious eat-in kitchen w/ tons of natural light; Sunroom; Primary suite w/ attached full bathroom; ML Laundry; New water heater; Large patio perfect for grilling and relaxing; Paved drive; & much more! Schedule your showing today.

