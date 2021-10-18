 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $199,999

This wonderful story and a half home in the popular Kings Grant Community has everything you need! The main level primary bedroom features a walk in closet and on suite bathroom. The upstairs features a second and third bedroom with great closet space and full bath. The spacious eat in kitchen opens up onto a delightful deck overlooking a private tree house-like landscape. Endless possibilities for expansion or storage in your full basement. Don't miss this opportunity, schedule your appointment today!

