 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $200,000

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $200,000

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $200,000

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch. Open floor plan w/ private flex space which is perfect for an in-home office. Lovely stone accents adorn the wall in the family room. Wainscoting and tile floors greet you upon entry. Granite countertops and tile backsplash in kitchen. Stainless Steel appliances including the refrigerator convey. Split bedroom plan. Garden tub, dual vanity and granite countertops in the primary bath. Washer/ Dryer convey. Home is truly move-in ready.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert