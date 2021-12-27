 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $200,000

Updated 3BR/2BA home w/ formal living room. Updated kitchen w/ new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and tile backsplash. Dining area off kitchen. Large rear den. Primary bedroom w/ private bath w/ updated vanity, tile floor, backsplash. Neautral paint throughout! Updated hall bath. Large back deck with access from den and primary bedroom. Large shaded backyard with mature trees. One-level living! Call/Text 336-448-4994

