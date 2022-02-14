3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $200,000

This 3BD/2BTH home has been remodeled and looks new! New roof w/architectural shingles. This home provides an open floor plan layout w/ spacious living room & a gorgeous kitchen w/ new granite counter tops & ample cabinet space. Good-sized rooms with walk in closets. Double doors leading to large master bedroom. Master bathroom has large garden tub & shower along with his and her sinks. Large laundry room with nice size pantry. 28x38 oversized garage could be potential workshop. Additional one car garage w/power outback. Home is nestled in private setting on .69 acres of land. Country feel yet close to shopping and restaurants.