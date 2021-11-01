3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $209,000

Fantastic offering in super popular Sunnyside! This incredibly charming home is the one you have been waiting for. Super flow and surprisingly open and spacious. The perfect covered front porch leads you to the large living room with wood beams and window seats on each side of the fireplace. The kitchen and dining room are nice and open and easy to entertain. Kitchen with stainless appliances including gas stove. Beautiful butcherblock counters and tons of cabinets. The bathrooms have both been tastefully updated with handsome tile floors. Main level laundry and mud room and the house has a surprising amount of storage including built-in bookshelves. Pull around back to the ever rare 2 car carport PLUS garage! Don't miss out on this one!!