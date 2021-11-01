 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $209,000

Fantastic offering in super popular Sunnyside! This incredibly charming home is the one you have been waiting for. Super flow and surprisingly open and spacious. The perfect covered front porch leads you to the large living room with wood beams and window seats on each side of the fireplace. The kitchen and dining room are nice and open and easy to entertain. Kitchen with stainless appliances including gas stove. Beautiful butcherblock counters and tons of cabinets. The bathrooms have both been tastefully updated with handsome tile floors. Main level laundry and mud room and the house has a surprising amount of storage including built-in bookshelves. Pull around back to the ever rare 2 car carport PLUS garage! Don't miss out on this one!!

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.
Crime

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.

Kimberly Monique Smith was indicted Monday for first-degree murder in the death of her adopted five-year-old son and she is also facing charges that she physically abused the child's 6-year-old brother. According to search warrants, she gave several statements before admitting that she hit the five-year-old child with a belt and a charger cord, made the child do running drills for drinking after 5 p.m. and wrapped tape around his mouth to keep him from screaming. The child died from blunt-force trauma to the back of the head, resulting in brain swelling and lack of oxygen. 

