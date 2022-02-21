3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $210,000

Offer Deadline: All Best Offers due by Sunday, February 20th at 6:00pm. Hard to find 2 story townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in the Griffith Park community! The first floor features a great room, dining area, kitchen and half bathroom. The second floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a laundry closet. Off of the downstairs kitchen is a beautiful patio area with a small fenced yard. This is low maintenance living at its best! Convenient to shopping and restaurants. *Please see Agent Only Remarks.