3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $217,000

The Cande Plan! Beautiful scaled luxury 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Winston Salem! 9 foot ceilings, granite countertops, shaker soft close cabinets, tile backsplash in kitchen, carpet in bedrooms, tile in wet areas and engineered hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and LR plus crown molding through out give this home a custom home look and feel. Large walk-in closet in primary bedroom and oversized linen closet in hall bath. Enjoy the covered front porch on a warm Summer night, or light up the electric fireplace in the Winter! Pella Windows and 35 year architectural shingles. Close proximity to Reynolds Park and WSSU. This one won't last long! Pictures are representative of a similar build.