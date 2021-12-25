 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $218,900

Contact listing agent, Angela Brown (336) 689-4559 for additional info. New Construction in Northern Davidson County. .45 acre yard size. Split bedroom floor plan. Act now to pick out your colors and selections! Projected completion date 06-01. Home similar to pictures. To be constructed. USDA loan eligible!

