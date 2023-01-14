Back on market to no fault of the sellers, buyers financing fell through. Fantastic new construction on a quiet dead end street in prime, convenient location! 3760 Utica has the features you have been looking for at a price you won't believe for a brand new house! Enjoy the handsome plank flooring and bright, open floor plan. Large kitchen with wood cabinets, tile backsplash and stainless appliances. 3 spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans and large closets. Relax on the deck overlooking the cleared yard. Fresh sod and landscaping! Low maintenance for years to come. Don't miss out on this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $219,000
