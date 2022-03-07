 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $219,000

Wonderful end-unit townhouse (nobody above or below) just blocks from WFU! Largest 3BR floorplan in neighborhood w/GARAGE; Open/airy layout includes spacious LR w/gas fireplace; Large kitchen w/dinette area + DR; Convenient 1/2 BA on ML; Oversized BRs (perfect for roommates) w/adjacent laundry room; MBR w/walk-in closet & private BA; BRs 2 & 3 share hall BA; Lots of closets throughout; Private back yard patio; recently updated HVAC system Prime location within Deacon Ridge; Refrigerator, washer/dryer remain! Please see agent only remarks, tenant in place.

