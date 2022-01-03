 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $220,000

Lovely one living home located in desirable Bethabara Trace. This home features an open floor plan, nice kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, living room with gas log fireplace, split bedroom floor plan. Spacious primary suite with a walk-in-closet, primary bath with separate shower, garden tub and two sinks, two nice size guest bedrooms, two-car garage. Neighborhood access to Historic Bethanbara Park Walking Trails. Conveniently located near everything you need and minutes from Wake Forest University. Call today for a private showing.

