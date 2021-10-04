 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $220,000

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $220,000

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $220,000

Beautifully renovated Cape Cod-style home! Relax on the front porch which is big enough for rocking chairs and porch swings. The living room features an electric fireplace and surround sound audio. Open concept living room to the kitchen. The back yard is fenced in with a tall 6ft vinyl fence for privacy. Brand new HVAC installed 2021. Luxury finishes throughout the entire home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?
Lifestyles

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?

Q: One of your readers commented that taking MSM helped her hair growth. I bought the supplement and found, to my great surprise, that after six days of use (1 gram three times daily) my sense of smell returned. I have made no other change in my supplements, and I take no medication.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News