 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $220,000

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $220,000

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $220,000

Welcome home to this charming Cape Cod with spacious rooms and open floor plan. Enjoy visiting with friends and family while cooking a meal in your spacious kitchen or grill out on your extra large deck while the kids play in the big fenced back yard. When it is time to lay your head down after a busy day send the children upstairs and retire to your quiet main level bedroom with soaking tub. Sellers to include 1 year home warranty with acceptable offer.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Craig Engels

Craig Engels

For Craig Engels, 2021 was a year filled with miles and milestones. The Pfafftown runner recently signed a new long-term contract with Nike, competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials and earned his MBA.

“It’s been an awesome and busy year,” the 2012 Reagan High School graduate said. “Obviously, I wanted to make the Olympics, but I’ve been having a great time since then.”

Read more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert