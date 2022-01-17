3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $220,000

Welcome home to this charming Cape Cod with spacious rooms and open floor plan. Enjoy visiting with friends and family while cooking a meal in your spacious kitchen or grill out on your extra large deck while the kids play in the big fenced back yard. When it is time to lay your head down after a busy day send the children upstairs and retire to your quiet main level bedroom with soaking tub. Sellers to include 1 year home warranty with acceptable offer.