Two story home, cute neighborhood also convenient to Midway. Living room features gas log corner fireplace. Great kitchen with window above sink overlooking the fully fenced back yard. Primary suite features shower, garden tub, dual vanity and WIC. Minor TLC needed to make this newer house built in 2017 a wonderful home!
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $224,000
