3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $225,000

Lovely, well-maintained home features a spacious front & backyard with a 16x20 2 yr-old new deck, storage shed & beautiful landscaping makes you instantly feel welcome upon arrival. Inside the home boasts of numerous updates including recent paint, fixtures + new flooring in the kitchen & bathrooms + laminate flooring in the basement. Brand new water heater (2019) & new roof, siding & gutters (2017). Throughout the house there is ample natural lighting, which especially shows in the kitchen. The kitchen is the perfect respite with granite countertops, new backsplash & a 2 yr-old fridge. New paved driveway this summer (2021) & a mini split (with heat pump) downstairs was put in September 2021. However, the best addition to the house is the gas logs in the ventless fireplace. Run with a propane heater, this new addition makes the house feel comfy & cozy anytime of the year! Everything updated has been properly permitted & is city approved. Truly a beautiful house with incredible features