3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $230,000

What a beautiful house to make YOUR HOME!!!! This renovation is ABSOLUTELY STUNNING!!! A fabulous kitchen remodel brand new cabinets, granite counter tops, tiled back splash, stainless steel appliances and now, lets talk about the bathrooms, they are DROP DEAD gorgeous....Barn Door, new light fixtures, awesome master bedroom closet. Hurry and make your appointment to see this home TODAY!!!! THERE WILL BE AN OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY 12/19/2021 FROM 2:00 TO 4:00 P.M.

