3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $234,000

Open House Sunday January 23rd from 2-4. **MULTIPLE OFFERS ARE DUE ON THIS PROPERTY TOMORROW, JANUARY 23, 2022 AT 8PM.** Enjoy this three bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the Laurel Park neighborhood in Winston Salem! The covered porch opens up into the entry way of this home which opens to the living room highlighted by a wood burning fireplace. The large kitchen contains ample cabinet space and counter tops with an adjacent separate dining room adorned with windows The garage has been converted into an extra large finished area that has the option for multiple uses, such as an office, home school area or playroom. The primary bedroom on the second level is accented by a vaulted ceiling and private bathroom with a walk-in closet. The primary bedroom has a private bath and is accompanied by two additional bedrooms and a full hall bathroom. The property has a small storage closet on the back of the home as well as a patio. Don't wait to see this one. It won't be available for long!