Open House Sunday January 23rd from 2-4. **MULTIPLE OFFERS ARE DUE ON THIS PROPERTY TOMORROW, JANUARY 23, 2022 AT 8PM.** Enjoy this three bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the Laurel Park neighborhood in Winston Salem! The covered porch opens up into the entry way of this home which opens to the living room highlighted by a wood burning fireplace. The large kitchen contains ample cabinet space and counter tops with an adjacent separate dining room adorned with windows The garage has been converted into an extra large finished area that has the option for multiple uses, such as an office, home school area or playroom. The primary bedroom on the second level is accented by a vaulted ceiling and private bathroom with a walk-in closet. The primary bedroom has a private bath and is accompanied by two additional bedrooms and a full hall bathroom. The property has a small storage closet on the back of the home as well as a patio. Don't wait to see this one. It won't be available for long!
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $234,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
2 residents dead, 2 in critical condition at Thomasville nursing home staffed by 3 to care for 98 patients. Center is under investigation.
Thomasville police find two long-term care residents dead during welfare check
Overall, the case count was up nearly 300 over last week. The number of staff members infected decreased.
Duchess, his sweet, 120-pound Staffordshire Terrier mix, standing watch nearby.
20-year-old found dead in Mocksville motel room was in NC for Bible camp, sheriff says. Pennsylvania man wanted for questioning.
MOCKSVILLE — A Pennsylvania man wanted for questioning in the death of a 20-year-old woman at the Mocksville Days Inn has now been charged wit…
The county planning board rejected it and the Village of Tobaccoville opposed it, but on Thursday the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners ap…
The state has awarded a contract for construction of a three-mile segment of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway between Salem Parkway and Inte…
Firefighters in Winston-Salem freed three people who were trapped inside a convenience store when the front awning collapsed around 10:30 a.m.…
Emergency crews in Stokes and Rockingham counties said they rescued five missing people on Belews Lake on Monday evening.
- Updated
While many streets in an around Winston-Salem remained icy and treacherous Tuesday, forecasters say more wintry weather is likely for later this week.
The Triad faces its third significant snowfall of January with the potential for 2-5 inches Friday.