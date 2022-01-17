 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $235,000

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $235,000

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $235,000

*Multiple offers received, please submit best & final by 5pm Saturday, 1/15.* Don't miss this charming brick ranch located in popular Rolling Green Village! Perfectly located in a desirable school district and convenient to Clemmons shops & restaurants! Features include: Gorgeous hardwood floors; Sunny open concept kitchen w/ SS appliances & granite countertops; Spacious living room; ML offers 2 generous sized guest bedrooms & a spacious primary suite w/ attached bathroom; Unfinished basement space perfect for a workshop or storage; Porch overlooking the oversized fenced back yard; Carport & basement garage; & so much more! Schedule your showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Craig Engels

Craig Engels

For Craig Engels, 2021 was a year filled with miles and milestones. The Pfafftown runner recently signed a new long-term contract with Nike, competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials and earned his MBA.

“It’s been an awesome and busy year,” the 2012 Reagan High School graduate said. “Obviously, I wanted to make the Olympics, but I’ve been having a great time since then.”

Read more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert