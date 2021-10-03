3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $238,000

Move in ready townhome located in Wyngate Village. Front entry with wainscoting leads into the living room and kitchen. Hardwoods throughout the downstairs living area and the open floor plan works great for entertaining. Kitchen features lots of cabinets and countertop space. Upstairs, you have a spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Two other bedrooms upstairs (one currently set up as an office/workout room). Enjoy low maintenance living with lots of amenities. Wyngate Village is a desirable neighborhood with a community pool and club house. Located just minutes from the highway.