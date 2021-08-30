 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $239,900

  Updated
This lovely home is waiting for you. Updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. This home has two entry's one is upstairs that features two bedrooms, one being the primary and a full bath with a den. The second entry you walk in to a living area plus kitchen and another bedroom and full bath. There is a fireplace and spiral staircase on the main level. This is a great house in a great location.

